SUV Chery Omoda 5 has opened a new family of the brand – Autoreview

From now on, not all Chery crossovers will be called Tiggo. At the Guangzhou Auto Show, the company unveiled its new model, formerly known as the XC code, and will open the wider family of fourth-generation Chery vehicles. By the way, in China, the company still produces and sells first-generation cars – these are simple and cheap Tiggo 3 crossovers, which are still being modernized.

It is stated that the unusual name Omoda was invented by the whole world: special agencies in thirty countries were involved in the research. It comes from the word “fashion”. And the new design concept is called Art In Motion. Its development was carried out by its own team led by chief stylist Steve Hume, who returned to this position a year and a half ago, replacing the outgoing Briton Kevin Rice.

In full accordance with the index Chery Omoda 5 is comparable in size to the previous model Chery Tiggo 5. Length – 4400 mm, width – 1830 mm, height – 1585 mm. The wheelbase is 2630 mm. The new SUV has a frameless radiator grill, full diode lighting and 18-inch wheels.

The interior is decorated according to the latest fashion – with two 12.3-inch screens located on the peakless panel. There are almost no hardware keys left: both the row of buttons to the left of the instruments and the climate control panel under the central deflectors are made touch-sensitive.

Under the hood is a 1.6 TGDI turbo engine (197 hp, 290 Nm) of the new own Kunpeng series: such units have already begun to be installed on older models of the Tiggo family. Only front-wheel drive, although the rear suspension is independent. The gearbox is a seven-speed “robot” with two clutches. Hybrid and all-electric versions will follow later.

Chery Omoda 5 will enter the Chinese market in the second quarter of 2022. But the company has big export plans for this model. Deliveries to the countries of Asia, South America, Africa and Europe are announced, and Russia and Brazil are mentioned separately and are priority markets (after the Chinese, of course). So we are waiting for the fashionable Chery with us.