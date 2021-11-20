Sweden’s controversial progress against coronavirus drew criticism

Sweden now has the lowest COVID infection rate in Western Europe after double-vaccinated citizens were told they did not need to be tested for coronavirus even if they developed symptoms.

According to Oxford University’s research website Our World in Data, the Scandinavian country, which came under international scrutiny last year when Stockholm abandoned its lockdown policy, now has 85.4 cases per million people. By comparison, Austria, the current European COVID hot spot, has a rate of around 1,400 per million inhabitants. According to statistics, the infection rate in Sweden is much lower than in other Western European countries such as the Netherlands (1048.7), the United Kingdom (581), Germany (536) and France (201).

And for the first time in a pandemic, Sweden has fewer coronavirus cases per population than its Scandinavian neighbors Denmark (655), Norway (351) and Finland (150).

But, probably, not everything is so good with the Swedes. Critics say Sweden has remained “in the dark” about the true extent of the coronavirus wave because double-vaccinated people, the equivalent of nearly seventy percent of the population, usually do not have swabs taken for COVID tests.

Authorities told Swedes last week that they do not need – even if they have symptoms – to be tested if they are fully vaccinated. Last week, COVID screenings fell 35% from a month earlier, the Daily Mail writes.

But this week the policy was changed in response to rising cases of the continent. A new wave of Delta is rolling across the continent and putting pressure on hospitals again, forcing most countries in the EU to reinstate some form of restrictions.

The latest figures show that Sweden only conducts 1.26 tests per 1000 people, which is also the lowest in Western Europe. As the Daily Mail notes, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned this week that the European wave could spill over to the shores of the UK, but virologists say the continent is lagging behind Britain, which saw a surge in cases over the summer.

Sweden suspended free COVID tests for vaccinated people last week, but will resume the scheme from November 22. At the time, the Swedish health agency argued that testing resources could be better used elsewhere and that there was no need to test fully vaccinated people because they have a low risk of getting sick and are less likely to spread the disease.

There are currently only 1.26 tests per 1000 people in Sweden, which is the lowest in Western Europe. By comparison, the UK takes 12 times the smear, Austria 47 times, and France almost four times.

Sweden became an international exception last year when it defied the advice of scientists and refused to follow the rest of the world in shutting down society to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

While Sweden chose not to blockade completely early in the pandemic, last winter it imposed stricter legally binding restrictions as cases and deaths rose.

The country’s most recent COVID restrictions were lifted on September 29 when a recommendation to work from home was withdrawn. Unlike other European countries, Stockholm has never mandated the wearing of face masks or forced restrictions on access to various places.

But now, starting December 1, Sweden has been tightening its covenant restrictions by requiring anyone attending events with more than 100 people to confirm that they have been vaccinated twice.

Sweden’s chief epidemiologist and creator of a pandemic-free approach, Anders Tegnell, warned that additional restrictions may be required to contain the spread of the virus: [для больших общественных собраний] will be sufficient. But the experience of many other European countries – the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria – shows that if the spread of the virus increases, this is not enough. “

Sweden is in the middle of the road when it comes to vaccine introduction in Western Europe. About 68.7% of the total population received both doses of the virus. This is slightly higher than the UK (67.5% double vaccinations), but lower than other countries including Spain (80.2%) and the Netherlands (73.5%). In Austria, the vaccination rate is 63.9 percent.

Sweden is currently offering revaccination to all people over 65 six months after the second dose, and eventually the authorities plan to extend this to all people over 16. They also recently started offering shots to children between the ages of 12 and 15, although reports show low usage. By comparison, the UK currently offers booster vaccinations for all people over 40 and first shots for children 12 to 15 years old. There have been suggestions to further expand this deployment.

In Sweden, as noted by the Daily Mail, a special path was paved in comparison with other countries to get out of the pandemic – the authorities decided to rely on the conscientiousness of citizens who would make the right choice during the first wave, instead of sending them to forced quarantine. However, more restrictions were introduced last winter, resulting in greater alignment with the rest of Europe, including limiting the number of people who could attend open-air concerts, cinemas and markets, and cutting down on bar opening hours.

Dr Ragib Ali, an epidemiologist at the University of Cambridge, told MailOnline earlier this month that judging the success of Sweden’s strategy depends on which countries are compared. According to Dr. Ali, one of the findings of the Swedish voluntary isolation system is that it demonstrates the power of small behavioral changes in people: “Although there was no government-imposed strict isolation in Sweden, it had a type of voluntary isolation that was strictly adhered to. What we have learned from Sweden and the UK is that voluntary human behavior can lead countries to a peak without imperative restrictions, even if they alone cannot prevent large outbreaks. ”

Austria, meanwhile, made COVID vaccines mandatory for all residents on Friday and introduced complete isolation across the country. Austrian Federal Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said that all 8.9 million residents will have to receive both doses of the COVID vaccine, otherwise “fines” will be applied by February 1. Children under the age of 12 are expected to be exempted from this requirement as they are not currently offered vaccinations. The isolation measures in the country will result in everyone being barred from leaving their homes from Monday, and all non-essential shops will be closed, as well as most workplaces and schools. Previously, only unvaccinated residents were prohibited from leaving their homes, working places or schools. About 63.9% of Austrians are vaccinated against the virus, which is considered one of the lowest injections rates in Western Europe. The shocking announcement comes as Europe is now in the midst of the biggest coronavirus wave in history, with the continent’s one-day infections hitting a record 310,000 on Wednesday. This is more than last year, when 290 thousand cases were registered.

Also on Friday, Ireland put its hospitals on a “war footing” after imposing an overnight curfew on hospitality businesses. Routine surgeries have again been postponed to make room for COVID patients amid warnings that intensive care units face “unthinkable” choices about who to treat.

And in Germany, by the end of the year, the authorities set a goal: it is necessary to introduce almost 30 million vaccines to prevent the worst effects of the winter wave, which could double the number of daily vaccinations.