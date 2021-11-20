Swedish hairpin – Newspaper Kommersant No. 211 (7173) from 20.11.2021

Ann Linde, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden and at the same time a representative of the current country, chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), visited Moscow on a double mission. She found a reason to criticize Russia in both directions: bilateral and multilateral. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was surprised by the pressure of the Swedish guest, but he failed to neutralize her.

The talks between Sergei Lavrov and Ann Linde at the Reception House of the Russian Foreign Ministry began traditionally – with an exchange of greetings. Typically, such protocol statements are very formal and streamlined. Sergei Lavrov’s two-minute (including consecutive translation) speech was sustained in exactly this spirit. “We are glad to welcome you to Moscow. This is your second visit this year, ”he said, recalling that Ann Linde flew to Russia in February, at the very beginning of Sweden’s chairmanship in the OSCE.“ Today is a good opportunity to talk about what happened this year in our common space, on the OSCE area in preparation for the Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Stockholm in early December. “

Speaking on behalf of the OSCE chairmanship, Ann Linde was also very restrained and even found something to praise Russia for, noting its significant contribution to the stabilization of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

But then Mrs. Linde recalled that she represents not only the OSCE, but also Sweden itself, which, according to her, has questions to Russia.

“During the talks, I intend to express Sweden’s concern over the deteriorating position of democracy, civil society and human rights in Russia,” Ann Linde warned. And she continued: this trend contradicts the national and international obligations of Russia, badly affecting both interstate cooperation and contacts between people. The speech of the Swedish guest was three times longer than the greeting of the Russian minister.

Sergei Lavrov clearly did not expect such assertiveness. “Did you all say what you wanted? – He asked Ann Linde laughing. “If I knew that you would say all this, I would give you such a lecture.” The journalists did not hear the continuation – then the negotiations continued in a closed format.

When the ministers, following the meeting, went to the press, it was difficult to understand how it went from Sergei Lavrov’s face. The minister himself described it as “useful”. He thanked Sweden for its readiness to regularly “synchronize watches” on OSCE issues. “Since our February meeting, when Madame Minister was here on her first visit as head of the OSCE, the situation in the organization’s space has not improved, the problems have not diminished,” lamented Sergei Lavrov. confrontational logic over constructive dialogue and cooperation, for which the OSCE itself was created. “





According to him, “due to its wide geographical coverage, comprehensive approach to security and rules of consensus, the organization is able to play a significant role in the search for collective responses to common challenges and threats.” “For this important unifying potential to be unleashed, the OSCE must improve the efficiency of its institutions and field missions, and correct certain geographical and thematic imbalances in its activities,” Sergei Lavrov said. And he recalled: “For many years Russia, together with its allies and partners, has been promoting a whole package of concrete proposals on the reform of this organization.”

Sergey Lavrov also touched upon bilateral relations with Sweden. “Despite the well-known contradictions, we have a common understanding that there are good opportunities for cooperation in areas where we have mutual interest – trade, economy, ecology, cultural and humanitarian projects, healthcare, social security,” he said he. In the end, Sergey Lavrov did not give lectures to his colleague.

Ann Linde, in turn, did not allow the Russian minister to relax at the press conference.

“As good neighbors, we must recognize that there are areas where we disagree. We support democracy and the rule of law in Russia. The law on “foreign agents” interferes with our bilateral and regional cooperation, ”said Ms Linde.

She called for the release of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, as well as an investigation into what happened to him in August 2020. In addition, the minister stood up for the international organization “Memorial” (recognized in the Russian Federation as a foreign agent), which the General Prosecutor’s Office of Russia demands to close.

At the same time, it turned out that Ann Linde also has claims to Moscow through the OSCE. According to the minister, over the past year she has become convinced that Russia does not value the third “basket” of the OSCE – that is, the protection of human rights, the development of democracy, and election monitoring. The Swedish diplomat expressed special regret that Russia did not agree with the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights on observing the September elections to the State Duma.

Sergei Lavrov, it seemed, still wanted to answer her something. But for some reason he didn’t.

Less fortunate was a Swedish journalist who asked what Russia was ready to do to improve relations with “Western democracies.” The Russian Foreign Minister called his question indecent.

“No one can view other countries as“ good, ”or“ bad, ”or deserving of ostracism. International law requires the respect of all countries without exception, ”Sergei Lavrov recalled. And he added: “In addition to these international legal arguments, Western democracies cannot and do not have the right to declare their superiority to everyone based on the events taking place.”

At the same time, he singled out Sweden in an unexpectedly positive way, invoking its “traditions of neutrality and moderation.” “I hope that the good old traditions of our good neighbor will prevail. Sweden will play the role of a country that promotes consensus of agreements and a unifying agenda, and does not think in categories: why is Russia disobedient in relation to the democratic West, “said Sergei Lavrov.

Ann Linde saw fit to correct him. According to her, Sweden has long been no longer neutral, but a non-aligned country.

Feel the difference.

Elena Chernenko