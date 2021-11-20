Target – $ 15-20 By Investing.com





Investing.com – Cryptocurrency (ADA) has admitted defeat to (SOL) and has been forced out of 5th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $ 68 billion.

Solana’s recent rally pushed its market cap to $ 72.8 billion, leaving the ADA no chance.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson was not impressed by this development, as, in his opinion, only bots or madmen are interested in the race for Solana’s market ceiling. According to Hostinson, there are some important updates planned for Cardano in 2022 that should boost the coin’s rating, but he prefers not to divulge details for now.

This is in part because Hoskinson has tended to be wrong in his predictions in the past. For example, in the summer of 2020, he predicted that in just a year, when support for smart contracts will be available, thousands of decentralized applications will appear, but a year later there was not a single such project.

Even when the Alonzo update came true on September 12, the developers found it difficult to create smart contracts. The network architecture has created a problem that makes it impossible to complete more than one transaction in a single block. However, for many blockchain projects, this is a basic requirement.

Now that a viable sampling solution has been developed, the focus is on blockchain scalability. Cardano’s developers don’t want its network to grow as limited by available resources as it does. Their solution is called Hydra and is a Layer 2 network that can run in parallel with the main network if needed. They will succeed if they can convince the developers of projects based on Ethereum to switch to Cardano.

In this perspective, rates on Cardano began to grow, and there are already forecasts for its value in the $ 15-20 range. Today the currency is gaining 1.08% daily at a price of $ 2.0670.

The chart shows a strong downward correction in the ADA, from a 38.2% retracement in an area above $ 2.30 to trading below 50% at $ 2.06 for several days in a row.

If the mark at the close of day trading is above 50%, Cardano has a chance to return to 38.2%. If it fails, it will need to prepare for a test of the recent low of the 61.8% retracement at $ 1.8148.

Written by Marco Earl