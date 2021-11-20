Taylor Swift and Emma Stone and other stars who were friends, but had a falling out

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian

In the 2000s, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian appeared together at almost all events, but then their union cracked. Most likely, Paris simply did not tolerate competition with her best friend, who became a star overnight. After all, once Kim was her assistant – and to come to terms with the fact that you were surpassed by your own assistant, oh, how difficult it is!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna

It would seem that an exemplary healthy lifestyle supporter Gwyneth Paltrow and a lover of nightclubs Madonna can get involved? The correct answer is love for sports. In the 2000s, the stars had the same coach – on this basis, they agreed. True, their friendship did not last long: according to an insider, Gwyneth stopped communicating.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder is another celebrity that Gwyneth was once friends with and then stopped communicating with. In the late nineties, the actresses were inseparable: they went to parties and auditions together. The latter became the reason for their disagreement – Gwyneth and Winona did not share the role in the film “Shakespeare in Love”. According to Ryder, the role was originally intended for her, and her friend took away from her not only the opportunity to star in a good movie, but also the coveted Oscar.

Leighton Meester and Blake Lively

The heroines Leighton Meester and Blake Lively were BFFs on Gossip Girl, so it’s no surprise that the actresses became friends in real life. But over time, their communication came to naught. “Blake and Leighton weren’t friends. They talked very nicely, but they were not girlfriends, like Serena and Blair. However, as soon as they were in the frame, they became them ”, – shared screenwriter Joshua Safran.

Photo: Getty Images