Teaser of Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released :: Impressions :: RBC Style

On the CBS channel on March 7, Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be released – about their family life and parting with Buckingham Palace. During the conversation, Oprah learned “pretty shocking things.”

“Were you silent or were you silenced?” Oprah asks Meghan Markle across from her in a teaser for a video interview recorded for CBS Primetime. In the cutscene – the reaction of the journalist to the answers of the interlocutors (“unbearable”, “you said quite shocking things”), by which one can understand that the couple spoke quite frankly about their life in the royal family.

The decision to give an interview to the famous TV presenter came a year after the couple stepped back from royal duties and announced that they would make a living on their own. The recording of the conversation will be released exactly three weeks after the announcement of the news that Meghan and Harry will become parents for the second time. The firstborn of the Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor couple is the seventh in the line of succession: after his grandfather, Prince Charles, uncle, Prince William, and his three children, as well as after his father.

For nine hours from the moment of publication on YouTube, the announcement of the interview was watched by 600 thousand people.