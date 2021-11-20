Tesla can control up to half of the electric vehicle market for the foreseeable future

According to Tesla’s own plans, the company intends to increase the production of electric vehicles to 20 million units per year by 2030. Third-party analysts estimate the electric vehicle market turnover at $ 5 trillion, citing Tesla’s ability to control roughly half. At the same time, by the end of the decade, electric vehicles will represent no more than 30% of the vehicle fleet.

According to Electrek, analysts at Wedbush Securities are conservative on the pace of EV expansion. By 2025, for example, the share of electric vehicles in the global vehicle fleet should not exceed 10%. In the United States, by 2030, one in four new cars will be electrically powered. They assess the market capacity in monetary terms, taking into account the goods and services associated with the electric vehicles themselves, including revenue from software. The same Tesla, for example, offers its complex of active driver assistance systems for $ 10,000, and recently launched a subscription program, which also generates separate revenue. From this point of view, the amount of $ 5 trillion for the entire electric vehicle market no longer seems fantastically high.

According to Wedbush Securities experts, Tesla’s share price can rise from $ 1100 to $ 1400 apiece, and the most optimistic variant mentions the level of $ 1800. Next year, up to 40% of Tesla products, according to the authors of the forecast, will be sold in China. Speaking about the scale of the impact of the shortage of components on Tesla’s business, analysts estimate it as a decrease in production volumes by 15% of the potential value under ideal conditions. At least this is true for the more popular Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles.

Wedbush experts did not ignore the circumstances under which Elon Musk started selling Tesla shares last week. If he did not conduct sociological surveys, but simply proceeded to sell part of his securities, the rate would be 15% lower than the current one. Thus, by drawing attention to his actions, the billionaire was able to raise quotes and extract additional benefits.