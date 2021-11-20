Tesla server crash deprived drivers of access to electric vehicles

Tesla owners around the world, due to a major software glitch affecting the servers of Elon Musk’s company, were deprived of the opportunity to unlock and start their cars. As a result of the error, those who use the mobile application as a virtual key to access the electric car suffered.

The incident took place on Friday evening, November 19. Initially, the problem only affected owners of a number of Tesla models in the US and Canada. However, later complaints also began to come from users in Europe and Asia.

According to the Downdetector service, crash reports peaked at midnight. Problems were observed until 6 am Saturday. Now the servers are fully operational.

As Electrek notes, the malfunctions began shortly after the release of the updated app, which added several new features. However, whether the glitch is related to this release is unclear.

In response to questions from subscribers on Twitter, Musk wrote that the company is investigating the reasons for what happened. “It looks like we accidentally increased the amount of network traffic – reported he after a while. “We apologize, we will take measures to ensure that this does not happen again.”

Earlier this week in the US, there was another accident involving a Tesla car, which was moving in autopilot mode. Presumably the collision was due to an algorithm failure.