The artist has faithfully recreated the Black Widow performed by Johansson. The photo showed her ass

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
52

Konstantin Gdalevich, Lead 3D Character Artist at Snowball Studios, has faithfully recreated Scarlett Johansson’s virtual Black Widow model. When creating the 3D model, he used a variety of programs: Maya, ZBrush, Xgen, V-Ray, Substance 3D Painter, R3DS Wrap, Photoshop and After Effects.

Here’s how they comment on the artist’s work: “Class! Congratulations on your completion. I liked the fingers! Straight live “,” Awesome, bro “,” Great job! You are very attentive to detail “and” I love this pose. “

Perhaps this is how the heroine could look if they made a game about her. Note that the Black Widow appeared in the action