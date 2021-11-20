The artist has faithfully recreated the Black Widow performed by Johansson. The photo showed her ass

Konstantin Gdalevich, Lead 3D Character Artist at Snowball Studios, has faithfully recreated Scarlett Johansson’s virtual Black Widow model. When creating the 3D model, he used a variety of programs: Maya, ZBrush, Xgen, V-Ray, Substance 3D Painter, R3DS Wrap, Photoshop and After Effects.

Here’s how they comment on the artist’s work: “Class! Congratulations on your completion. I liked the fingers! Straight live “,” Awesome, bro “,” Great job! You are very attentive to detail “and” I love this pose. “

Perhaps this is how the heroine could look if they made a game about her. Note that the Black Widow appeared in the action Marvel’s Avengers, however, the authors of the failed game came up with their own character image.

Previously, an artist from the Warhorse studio accurately recreated the daughter of Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village. And they also showed on the network how the heroine could look Resident Evil 5, if the game ran on the Unreal Engine.😐 In Battlefield 2042, they found those very Crimean “Green Men”. Ukrainians were offended, and developers apologize