The best outing in stars in Rick Owens looks

Which celebrity chooses the creations of an American designer to enter the red carpet

Despite the fact that Rick Owens is already considered to be a classic of the avant-garde style, along with Rei Kawakubo, Boris Bijan Saberi and Acronym, and the designer has not changed his recognizable handwriting since the 1990s, he won a huge number of fans among the main pop cultural icons of 2020. NS. Among his admirers Madonna and Rihanna … The intricate cut and semantic allusions of the shows, as well as the army of underground fans do not prevent Owens from maneuvering between intellectual fashion and the design of outfits for the red carpet, which will be seen by millions of subscribers of A-list stars.













One of the main fans of his design was Kim Kardashian … In the images of Rick Owens, celebrities regularly appear at social events, preferring dresses for the figure, as well as sets with crop tops and floor-length skirts. The star put on the black dress of the designer and on his girlfriend Paris Hilton’s wedding , then the whole Internet discussed it. Another creation of Owens was recently worn by Nastya Ivleeva.

Rick Owens evening dresses are just starting to gain popularity. The designer created a custom look for Spanish singer Rosalia at this year’s Met Gala, and before that he wore Gwendoline Christie. Hunter Schafer and Eric Bud.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Erica Badu

But the brand can achieve real success already next year – thanks to the release Zendai in a white Rick Owens couture dress. The actress chose the image of the American designer for the premiere of the film “Dune” in London. We are sure that the opinion of the style icon according to the version CFDA many of her colleagues in the shop will listen, and Rick Owens will become one of the main designers on the red carpet in his 60 years.

Hunter Schaefer

Gwendoline Christie

Zendaya

Rosalia

Alix Lapri

Red carpet Met Gala 2021 Read