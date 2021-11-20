The category of people with “unique” immunity to COVID-19 has been named

https://ria.ru/20211120/covid-1759966940.html
MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. A special kind of immunity has been found in healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients in the red zone, scientists from University College London and Imperial College London NHS Trust said. Their study, published in the journal Nature, followed more than 750 healthcare workers who were in constant contact with coronavirus patients. As a result, over the entire study period, 58 people did not receive a single positive test for infection. They had one specific feature in blood tests that the rest of the subjects lacked – a high concentration of T cells from the immune system, which act as memory cells capable of recognizing specific infections when they appear in the body. Researchers believe that these specific T cells stop SARS-CoV-2 by disabling a cluster of viral proteins called the replication and transcription complex and helping the virus reproduce. As it turned out, these T cells were present in blood samples collected before the pandemic: moreover, they could also recognize the coronavirus. As scientists suggest, the lymphocytes they identified could appear in the body when infected with the coronavirus that causes the common cold, but there is no direct evidence of this.
