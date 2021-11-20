The collaboration of Kim Kardashian and Fendi made a million dollars in a minute

Is this a hype or a high quality product? And will some other joint projects be able to repeat this success?

Photo: luxefront / Instagram

For a minute, the sale of the joint collection of the lingerie brand Kim Kardashian Skims and the Italian fashion house Fendi, which took place on November 9, amounted to $ 1 million. About 300 thousand people signed up for the waiting list before the start.

As a result, most of the positions on the Fendiskims website are almost sold out. Leather dresses for more than four thousand dollars and tracksuits for 1000-1500 dollars are gone. Kim herself starred in the role of a model trying on most of the things.

The collaboration between the TV personality and the Italian brand comments executive director of VSK Group Maxim Tishchenko:

– HYIP on HYIP. Kardashian is quite popular in America and in the world, if Kardashian had a hand, then I would not mind. This is not done because a really cool thing, a chic brand, they buy, maybe, those things that are not needed and, maybe, do not even like them. That is, the trail of stardom, which we are used to trying on ourselves, kind of warms the soul. As for whether other brands will pick up, I do not think that this is directly necessary for other brands, this is a one-time PR campaign that will literally work once. The second, third time, either the effect will be much less, or it will not work at all. And not everyone resorts to this, because it is a rather old, hackneyed way. We all remember J. Lo, she was attracted, at one time she tried to promote her brand, but it works at first, and then it rolls down. – I wonder how much Kardashian can make on this, given that the collaboration brought in a million in the first minute? – Depending on the agreement, but I think it is about 20-30%.

Kim Kardashian launched her lingerie brand Skims in 2019. The collection, together with Fendi, is her first major project. Previously, Kardashian founded the Dash boutique chain. In addition, together with her sisters, she produced clothes for the Bebe brand, created perfume and cosmetics.

By the way, Kim’s ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, helped the famous brand GAP, which was on the verge of bankruptcy, not go bankrupt in August. The musician, who founded his own fashion brand Yeezy, has released a collection with GAP. Within hours, the multicolored shiny jackets were sold for a total of $ 7 million.

Add BFM.ru to your news sources?