The cost of the fence on the border with Belarus was estimated in Lithuania
The construction of a fence on the border of Lithuania and Belarus will require 152 million euros, said Minister of the Interior of Lithuania Agne Bilotaite during a remote meeting with … RIA Novosti, 11/19/2021
MOSCOW, November 19 – RIA Novosti. The construction of a fence on the border of Lithuania and Belarus will require 152 million euros, said Minister of the Interior of Lithuania Agne Bilotaite during a remote meeting with Minister of Migration of the Netherlands Anki Brokers-Knol. – a physical barrier, tracking systems and official forces. The Minister stressed that the border of Lithuania with Belarus is very long, and the construction of a physical barrier requires large financial resources – this requires 152 million euros, “- said in a statement on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Lithuania. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.
