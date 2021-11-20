https://ria.ru/20211120/korova-1759937751.html

The cow, which the boy from Yakutia asked Putin, will be given to the family

YAKUTSK, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The cow, which the boy from Yakutia asked for, having phoned the direct line of the President of the Russian Federation, will be handed over to his family one of these days, in addition, they will improve their living conditions, the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic Alexander Atlasov told RIA Novosti. Social network users disseminated information about the boy from the Yakut village of Arylakh Churapchinsky district of Yakutia, who phoned the president’s direct line and asked through the operator to help them buy a cow. The question was redirected to the Ministry of Agriculture of the republic. The schoolboy’s family received an offer from the department to participate in the Agrostartup program and receive a grant to buy a cow. According to the minister, on Friday the boy’s appeal was considered at a meeting of the regional public reception of the chairman of the United Russia party, D.A. According to the decision of the Churapchinsky district administration, it was decided to purchase a cow on the basis of a social contract under the program of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the republic. Such social assistance is provided to poor families and citizens in difficult life situations. In addition, it turned out that Alyosha lives with his aunt and her son. Four years ago, their house burned down. The issue of improving the living conditions of the family was taken under the personal control of the acting head of the Churapchinsky ulus, Stepan Sargydaev, “- said Atlasov.” It is commendable that Alyosha at such a young age, he showed concern for the welfare of his family. We hope that as a result of his conversion, in addition to a cow, the Sokolnikov family will also find housing, “the minister added.

