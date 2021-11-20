The death rate of the Amazon forests reaches a maximum in 15 years – RBK

Environmentalists believe that the Brazilian authorities deliberately withheld this information during the UN climate conference

Photo: Leo Correa / AP



Brazil’s Amazon forest area has shrunk by 5,100 square miles (13,200 square km) over the past year. This is the highest figure since 2006, follows from the data of the Brazilian agency INPE, cited by The Wall Street Journal. It was possible to assess the scale of what happened thanks to images from space.

By itself, the release of statistics raised questions from ecologists. In particular, as the WSJ points out, they did not understand why INPE gave the data to the government on October 27, and they were officially presented to the public only on November 18. Between these two dates, a UN climate change conference took place, where the topic of Brazilian forests could receive additional impetus.

However, the Brazilian Ministry of Ecology in every possible way denies suspicions in its address. They said they got access to satellite images only this week.

The topic of the Amazonian forests was still discussed at the climate conference. It decided to allocate about $ 20 billion to combat deforestation in this part of the planet. At the same time, the representative of Brazil, Joaquim Leite, assured that it would be possible to end illegal logging by 2028.

At the same time, the WSJ indicates that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during his reign (since 2018) has cut funding to support the Amazonian forests, and also strongly supported farmers and mine owners who do business in this region. In particular, during a trip to Dubai this week, he assured investors that all talk about the Amazon is related only to wildfires, and deforestation is not a problem at all. The INPE data, ecologists point out, refute these words.

Meanwhile, representatives of environmental organizations point out that the moment is not far off when the process of deforestation will become irreversible, and the Amazon will turn into a tropical savannah.