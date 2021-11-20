The deputy noted aggravating circumstances in the case of the killers of the cat Kuzi | News | News

The abuse of the cat Kuzey in Severodvinsk was probably committed in the presence of a child, which is an aggravating circumstance in the case of cruelty to animals. This was reported to Izvestia on Saturday, November 20, by the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ecology and Environmental Protection Valery Burmatov.

He explained that he has been dealing with this case from the very first day. According to the deputy, a flagrant and unfair refusal to initiate a criminal case was recorded, despite the fact that the fact of cruel treatment of the cat was “evident” and was also documented by the criminals themselves.

“This is a specific part 2 of Art. 245 of the Criminal Code (“Cruelty to animals”), because they not only posted this on the Web, but also, apparently, in the presence of a minor, a crime was committed, and this is an aggravating circumstance, “Burmatov said.

The deputy indicated that requests were made to both the prosecutor’s office and the police, after which a criminal case on the fact of committing a crime was nevertheless opened.

“As far as I know, an investigation is underway there, so, as they say,“ hush up this case ”without even allowing it to be started, we did not allow. It will be seen further, ”the parliamentarian stressed.

The brutal murder of Kuzi the cat, which caused a public outcry, was committed in early October. Inhabitants of Severodvinsk Artem Lavrentyev and his partner Anna-Victoria Gromovich are suspected of a crime. It is known that the couple stole the pet from Lavrentiev’s mother in order to annoy her. The cat lived with a woman for 14 years. The couple filmed the abuse of the animal and posted it on the Internet.

In Russian cities, the action “Signature for Kuzya” began, demanding a harsh sentence for both suspects. You can leave a signature in a cat cafe in major cities of the country or on the Internet.

In October, the police opened a criminal case for the murder of the cat, and the remains of the animal were sent for examination. Flayers face up to five years in prison.

On November 20, the Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova called on to fight the flayers.