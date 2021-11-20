The doctor warned that you need to check after the coronavirus

After an illness, you need to do tests and analyzes

After suffering COVID-19, you need to pay special attention to your health, in particular, to undergo a series of examinations. Varvara Ryabkova, a research assistant at the Autoimmunity Mosaic Laboratory of St.

“Do a 6-minute walk test: walk as long as possible in 6 minutes at your own pace. If a person walks less than 550 meters, this indicates a violation of the heart or lungs, “- said the doctor in an interview with the Prime edition.

Ryabkova noted that this test can be carried out at home. The second thing to look out for after the coronavirus is blood pressure. It should be measured daily in the morning and evening for three weeks. All recorded readings are then analyzed. “If the values ​​are higher than 140/90 mm Hg, you should consult a doctor for the selection of antihypertensive therapy. Each episode of an increase in pressure above these values ​​is an additional burden on the heart, ”added the doctor.

Lung functionality scores are another important metric. You need to do breath holding tests. If there are no deviations, holding your breath with a deep breath will work for more than 30 seconds, and after a deep exhalation – for more than 20 seconds. In addition, you need to pass a general analysis of blood and urine, assess the state of the liver (AST, ALT), kidneys (creatinine), C-reactive protein, LDH and cholesterol.

In addition, periodically you need to take tests after vaccination against coronavirus in order to understand how many antibodies are left in the body. This antibody test has been called the most effective way to determine if a person has protection.