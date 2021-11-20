The easiest way to start Tesla electric cars is through the app. But there was a glitch in it

2 hours ago

Tesla car owners complained en masse on social networks that, due to a malfunction of the mobile application, many of them could not open their cars: not everyone had ordinary keys at hand. The head of the company, Elon Musk, apologized.

Complaints about the Tesla app started popping up on social media Friday. The owners of high-tech cars could not start them and even open the door in them through an application that stopped connecting with cars.

“I’m stuck an hour away from work because I usually get started on my phone,” one Twitter user wrote.

Tesla founder Elon Musk himself responded to a tweet from a user from South Korea. After a while, the billionaire wrote that the problems with the application were fixed.

In total, about 500 users reported problems with the machine. Most of the problems were resolved within five hours.

“Sorry, that won’t happen again,” Musk wrote after the company fixed the problem.

Stuart Mason, editor of the British magazine Car Expert, in an interview with the BBC noted that it is also possible to open and start a Tesla using a conventional, low-tech key.

“Technology makes things more convenient, but it relies on the servers running all the time. It’s like leaving your home without credit cards, expecting to pay everywhere with your smartphone. If you always rely on one mechanism, you can get yourself into a mess.” he says.

Tesla, in this sense, is a victim of its own success, says David Bailey, a professor at Birmingham Business School, who drives a car of the brand himself and experienced difficulties related to it on Friday. “They want users to have the latest technology at their disposal, and sometimes they fail,” says the expert.