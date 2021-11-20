The easiest way to start Tesla electric cars is through the app. But there was a glitch in it

Tesla vehicles can be controlled via the app

Tesla car owners complained en masse on social networks that, due to a malfunction of the mobile application, many of them could not open their cars: not everyone had ordinary keys at hand. The head of the company, Elon Musk, apologized.

Complaints about the Tesla app started popping up on social media Friday. The owners of high-tech cars could not start them and even open the door in them through an application that stopped connecting with cars.

“I’m stuck an hour away from work because I usually get started on my phone,” one Twitter user wrote.

Tesla founder Elon Musk himself responded to a tweet from a user from South Korea. After a while, the billionaire wrote that the problems with the application were fixed.

