The EP expressed concern about the military developments of Russia and China

The European Parliament expressed concern about military research and technological developments in Russia and China in the field of weapons using artificial intelligence (AI). This is stated in the draft resolution, which is presented in the preliminary report of the EP ad hoc committee on artificial intelligence in the digital age. RT got acquainted with the document.

“The European Parliament is concerned about the military research and technological development associated with non-human controlled offensive weapons systems that are being conducted in countries such as Russia and China without due regard for the risk to humanity,” the text says.

In general, the document is devoted to the development of technologies in the modern world. Basically, we are talking about the progress and prospects in the field of artificial intelligence, as well as the problems and risks arising from this.

For example, the report mentions that AI technologies can be used, among other things, in waging information wars, disseminating disinformation, carrying out cyberattacks and controlling citizens.

The document says that today there is “intense competition in the field of AI technologies” in the world. It involves not only two leaders, which, according to the authors of the report, are the United States and China, but also Canada, India, Israel, Japan, Russia, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

In conclusion, the text emphasizes that the EU is lagging behind the race favorites “in virtually all categories” in the field of AI and “continues to lose ground” despite the measures taken. In this regard, the draft resolution lists a number of measures that could contribute to rectifying the situation.

So, we are talking about the need for innovations in the field of legislation, removing the main barriers for developers, increasing investment in the development of key technologies and much more.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the use of AI in the army is becoming a priority. He noted that such technologies are capable of providing a qualitative breakthrough while increasing the combat characteristics of weapons.

“Such technologies should be more actively used in command and control systems of troops and weapons, communications and data transmission facilities, as well as high-precision missile systems,” he added during a meeting on defense issues.

As reported by the media, China also pays great attention to the development of artificial intelligence in the military sphere. At the same time, both Moscow and Beijing consistently emphasize that their activities do not pose a threat to any of the foreign states.