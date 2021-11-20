The European Parliament is concerned about the military developments of Russia and China – Gazeta.Ru

The European Parliament (EP) expressed concern over military research and technological developments in Russia and China in the field of weapons using artificial intelligence (AI). It is reported by RT with reference to the draft resolution presented in the preliminary report of the EP ad hoc committee on artificial intelligence in the digital age.

“The European Parliament is concerned about military research and technological development related to the systems of destructive offensive weapons without human control, which are being conducted in countries such as Russia and China, without due attention to the risk to humanity,” – said in the resolution.

The document also notes that there is currently “intense competition in the field of AI technologies” in the world. According to the authors of the report, the leading positions in the development of systems with artificial intelligence are occupied by the United States and China, but the United Kingdom, Canada, India, Israel, Japan, Russia and South Korea compete with these countries. At the same time, the European Union is lagging behind the favorites of this race “in virtually all categories” in the field of AI, MEPs pointed out.

Formerly the US National Interest wrotethat the Pentagon is alarmed by statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Russian Federation is going to actively develop weapons with artificial intelligence technologies.

Prior to that, the head of Russia named artificial intelligence is one of the most important areas of the country’s development.