Ukrainian military expert Anatoly Kravchuk said that the Ukrainian armed forces are too politicized at the moment. According to him, people are not selected there on a professional basis. Instead, the leadership selects those who will be loyal to the political course of the party.

“The higher the position, the more this principle works,” the specialist emphasized. As a result, as Kravchuk pointed out, the Ukrainian Armed Forces recruits personnel on the principle of loyalty to the country’s leadership. This is the weakest point of the Ukrainian army.

Earlier, a senior source, a retired captain of the first rank, said that the Black Sea Fleet and Russian troops in Crimea would neutralize the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the event of an attack on the peninsula in 50-600 minutes. It is about neutralizing enemy warships and coastal infrastructure.

Such numbers are indicated as standards in modern armies. In Crimea, to accomplish this task, an “access denial bubble” will be deployed. In addition, on the peninsula, as well as in Novorossiysk, there are modern units of the Marine Corps, Aerospace Forces, Airborne Forces, tank and other military units.

Earlier, NATO experts estimated the maximum period for the seizure of Ukraine by Russia in the event of a war at 7 days.

