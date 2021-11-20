The first Polkadot parachain auction has ended. Defeated project Acala

The auction for the first slot of the Polkadot parachain was won by the Acala project, in favor of which over 32.5 million DOTs (~ $ 1.33 billion) were blocked. During the event, users collectively contributed over 87.55 million DOT (~ $ 3.4 billion).

Congratulations to @AcalaNetwork for winning Polkadot’s first parachain auction! Acala will be onboarded at block # 8179200 [Dec. 18] at the beginning of lease 6 with the other first 5 auction winners. Over 81K network stakeholders locked up DOT in favor! Https: //t.co/ZFSzezZAFX pic.twitter.com/Xn0hItfHrm – Polkadot (@Polkadot) November 18, 2021

A parachain auction is allocated a certain period of time during which participants can place bids on projects. Despite the pre-set official end time of the event, the winner is determined after a random snapshot shortly before the end of the campaign.

The projects Acala and Moonbeam were the main contenders for the victory, for a long time they went head to head, and on November 16 the latter finally took the lead. However, the snapshot was taken on November 15 – at the time of the snapshot, 31 436 more DOTs were blocked in favor of Acala.

Data: Parachains.info.



According to Polkadot founder Gavin Wood, this system of determining the winner will increase competition among participating projects.

“There is real competition and this is exactly what we want from the auction. At a traditional auction, this would not have happened – they [участники] keep rates low until the very end, and then deposit whatever they had as late as possible, ”he told CoinDesk in an interview.

The Parachain Auction is split into five weekly rounds, with the last round ending around December 16th. After that, the slot rental period will begin for the winners – it will last from December 17, 2021 to October 20, 2023.

Acala bills itself as “Polkadot’s decentralized financial network and liquidity hub.” The project team develops various DeFi-products including aUSD decentralized stablecoin, non-custodial exchange and DOT-based derivatives.

Recall that on the eve of the launch of the Polkadot auctions, the Binance crypto exchange held a weekly promotion, among the participants of which $ 30 million was distributed.

