the firstborn of the new Great Wall brand – Auto Review

An auto show has opened in Guangzhou, China today, and its scale is much larger than the Los Angeles motor show taking place on the same days. One of the most interesting premieres in Guangzhou was the electric car in these photos. It is the firstborn of the new Salon brand, which has expanded to the already rich portfolio of Great Wall Motor Corporation brands.

Subsidiary Shanghai Salon Zhixing Industrial Co was registered back in December 2020. The new Salon brand will focus on premium electric and hydrogen vehicles. The designated price range for Salon models is from 400 thousand to 800 thousand yuan (63-126 thousand dollars), that is, the Great Wall concern enters the territory of the Hongqi brand and thoroughbred world companies.

The debut sedan is called the Salon Mecha Dragon – and its developers have tried to fit in it all the advanced developments that the giants of the industry do not even have. In any case, it is stated so. For example, a Captain-Cruise autopilot will have four lidars at once! Whereas GM has recently announced a new generation of autopilot with one lidar. There are other organs of vision – seven cameras and twelve ultrasonic radars, and the central processor has a performance of 400 tops (trillion operations per second). Provides a car park and a V2X system for exchanging data with other cars and road infrastructure.

The Salon Mecha Dragon is a five-meter sedan with a separate trunk and a spacious interior, although the interior is only shown in renders so far. Inside there is a flat floor and a wide screen of the media system on the front panel. But the developers talked about the technical stuffing of the machine in more detail. The sedan has two electric motors (one for each axle) with a peak output of 544 hp. and 750 Nm. The capacity of the traction battery is an impressive 115 kWh, a full charge should be enough for 802 km on the outdated NEDC cycle. Acceleration time to “hundreds” – 3.7 s. Installed Brembo brakes with four-piston mechanisms on the front axle.

The electrical system is of a modern 800-volt standard, and the DC charger is designed for a power of as much as 480 kW! The 400 km range can be replenished in just ten minutes. Charging terminals of such capacity do not yet exist – at least, outside of China. For example, the Swedish-Swiss company ABB recently unveiled “the world’s most powerful charging station” with 360 kW.

Great Wall promises to start mass production of Salon electric vehicles as early as 2022. A welcome batch of the Mecha Dragon will include 101 pieces, each priced at $ 76,000.