The Gamaleya Center announced the date of the COVID-19 wave decline | News | News

In Russia, the wave of COVID-19 incidence began to decline. This was announced on Saturday, November 20, by the virologist of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Butenko.

The specialist noted that it is impossible to name the exact date of the end of the wave of morbidity, but if the recently emerging trend towards a decrease in the number of cases continues for a week or two, then we can talk about an improvement in the situation.

“It is difficult to make predictions, there are many factors that influence the infection. The trend is good now. You can build a mathematical model that if this tendency lasts for a week or two, then it will be possible to say that things are moving towards an amendment of the situation. But it is not yet possible to categorically say what date the surge in the incidence will end, ”he explained in an interview with Sputnik radio.

At the same time, according to the virologist, the epidemic will not pass with the decline of the next wave of coronavirus. It is important to continue to comply with the necessary safety measures against COVID-19, and most importantly, to get vaccinated.

Butenko cited China as an example, where there is an absolutely strict system of compliance with precautions during an epidemic.

“They have achieved great success in this way. The pandemic began there, but they were able to defeat it. We also need to stimulate our people to get vaccinated, ”the scientist emphasized.

The day before, the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus infection reported that the level of collective immunity to COVID-19 in Russia had reached 50.2%. It is noted that a week earlier, the level of herd immunity in the country was 49%.

On November 19, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that the epidemiological situation has become more tense in three regions of Russia, including the Altai Territory, Kemerovo Region and Buryatia.

On November 18, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, announced that the re-incidence of COVID-19 in Russia averages 0.25-0.3%. She also said that the incidence of coronavirus in Russia decreased by 2.5% due to the introduced non-working days.

Russian authorities are urging residents to get vaccinated to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

