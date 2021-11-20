https://ria.ru/20211120/volna-1759919794.html
When the surge in COVID-19 cases subsides
The wave of COVID-19 incidence in Russia began to recede, virologist of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Butenko told Sputnik radio. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
2021-11-20T04: 09
2021-11-20T04: 09
2021-11-20T08: 42
spread of coronavirus
society
health – society
coronavirus covid-19
alexander butenko
MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The wave of COVID-19 incidence in Russia began to recede, Virologist of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Butenko told Sputnik radio. If the emerging trend continues for one or two weeks, then it will be possible to conclude that the situation will improve, Butenko noted. However, the epidemic will not end completely with the recession of the next wave of coronavirus, the virologist warned. According to him, the Russians will need to continue to observe safety measures, and most importantly – to be vaccinated. “Everything will depend on the discipline of the implementation of the necessary measures against COVID-19. We need to take an example from China, where there is an absolutely strict system of compliance with precautions during an epidemic. They are Thus, they achieved great success. The pandemic began there, but they were able to defeat it. It is also necessary to stimulate our people to vaccinate, “Butenko stressed.
society, health – society, coronavirus covid-19, alexander butenko
The Gamaleya Center told when the wave of COVID-19 will subside in Russia
The headquarters recorded the maximum incidence rates in early November, since then the daily rate began to decline. If the emerging trend continues for one or two weeks, it will be possible to conclude that the situation will improve, Butenko noted.
“It is difficult to make predictions, there are many factors that affect the infection. Now the trend (of a decrease in the number of daily detected cases of COVID-19, – ed.) Is good. You can build a mathematical model that if this trend lasts a week or two, then it will be possible to say that things are moving towards an amendment of the situation. But it is not yet possible to categorically say on what date the surge in incidence will end, “he explained.
However, the epidemic will not end completely with the recession of the next wave of coronavirus, the virologist warned. According to him, the Russians will need to continue to observe safety measures, and most importantly – to be vaccinated.
“Everything will depend on the discipline of the implementation of the necessary measures against COVID-19. We need to take an example from China, where there is an absolutely strict system of compliance with precautions during an epidemic. They thus achieved great success. The pandemic began there, but they were able to defeat it. stimulate our people to get vaccinated, “Butenko stressed.
