When the surge in COVID-19 cases subsides

The Gamaleya Center told when the wave of COVID-19 will subside in Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/20/2021

When the surge in COVID-19 cases subsides

The wave of COVID-19 incidence in Russia began to recede, virologist of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Butenko told Sputnik radio.

2021-11-20T04: 09

2021-11-20T04: 09

2021-11-20T08: 42

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The wave of COVID-19 incidence in Russia began to recede, Virologist of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Butenko told Sputnik radio. If the emerging trend continues for one or two weeks, then it will be possible to conclude that the situation will improve, Butenko noted. However, the epidemic will not end completely with the recession of the next wave of coronavirus, the virologist warned. According to him, the Russians will need to continue to observe safety measures, and most importantly – to be vaccinated. “Everything will depend on the discipline of the implementation of the necessary measures against COVID-19. We need to take an example from China, where there is an absolutely strict system of compliance with precautions during an epidemic. They are Thus, they achieved great success. The pandemic began there, but they were able to defeat it. It is also necessary to stimulate our people to vaccinate, “Butenko stressed.

