The head of Real Vision predicted a fourfold growth of Ethereum in December

Raoul Pal argues that the altcoin chart is similar to the events of the end of 2017, when bitcoin rose sharply to $ 20,000.

Raoul Pal, former employee of investment bank Goldman Sachs and CEO of Real Vision considersthat Ethereum has the potential to grow by 300% ($ 16.8 thousand from current levels) by the end of this year. Pal noticed a pattern on the altcoin chart that was observed on the bitcoin chart in November 2017 before the first cryptocurrency reached a local high of $ 20K, having risen in price by more than 100% over the month.

Based on the technical data, a powerful rally may take place by the end of the year, thanks to which Ethereum will rise in price by 100-300%, says the head of Real Vision.

Early November Pal called the main growth factor for altcoin. According to him, there is a shortage of supply in the Ethereum network and only 11% of the coin emission is available to investors.

On November 17, Ethereum is trading at $ 4.2 thousand. On November 10, the altcoin set a historical maximum at $ 4.87 thousand. After that, the quotes went down. Over the week, the cryptocurrency fell in price by 11%, and its capitalization fell to $ 498 billion.

