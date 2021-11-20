The head of the Investigative Committee instructed to appeal the refusal of arrest in the case of poisoning – RBK

Alexander Bastrykin

(Photo: RF IC)



The Investigative Committee will appeal the court’s refusal to arrest a suspect in the sale of low-quality alcohol, due to poisoning with which a girl died in Kazan, and 13 more people were hospitalized. This is stated on the website of the department.

“The further activity of this person may lead to a repetition of such a tragedy, as well as [решение суда следует обжаловать] taking into account the need to establish the manufacturer of the counterfeit liquid, ”the Investigative Committee explained, noting that the prosecutor’s office did not appeal against the court’s decision.

The department also reported that a 37-year-old local resident is suspected of committing a crime.

The local agency Tatar-Inform reports that the detainee is 41 years old, his name is Irek Galeev. According to the portal, the investigation concluded that Galeev purchased alcoholic beverages in a number of constituent entities of Russia, after which he poured them into five-liter cylinders and sold them. The prosecutor’s office considered the investigation’s request for the arrest to be unfounded, and the suspect himself refused to admit his guilt, but declared his readiness to cooperate with the investigation.

According to the agency, law enforcement officers detained four suspects, all of whom turned out to be local residents.