The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that Putin is “playing chess” with the West – RBK

Ukraine’s defense minister said Putin is checking Western countries by building up forces along the Russian-Ukrainian border. He called on the US and EU countries to hold Moscow accountable for any next aggression.

Vladimir Putin

(Photo: Alexey Nikolsky / TASS)



Russian President Vladimir Putin is “playing chess” with Western countries, moving military equipment and military forces along the Russian-Ukrainian border. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with The Washington Post.

Reznikov paid a visit to Washington, during which he met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and asked for additional military assistance for Kiev. According to him, he and his American counterpart came to the same conclusions about the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

“He [Владимир Путин] he checks the unity of the European Union, he checks the unity of NATO allies, he checks our society, Ukrainians, he checks Poland, the Baltic countries, ”the Ukrainian minister stressed.

Austin, in turn, added that Washington was unclear about the meaning of the latest Russian actions near the borders with Ukraine, and called on Moscow to be transparent about its military activities near the borders.