The head of the Ministry of Education has ruled out the introduction of QR codes for teachers – RBC

The issue of introducing QR codes for school teachers is not being discussed. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov, answering a question about such a possibility, RIA Novosti reports.

“This issue is not being discussed,” the minister said.

He gave the same answer to the question of admitting only students vaccinated against the coronavirus to schools. Now in Russia there are tests of the drug from COVID-19 for adolescents “Sputnik M”. In addition, a reduced dose of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was tested on children aged 12 to 17 years.

Now in Russia QR codes are issued to those who have had a coronavirus or have been vaccinated from this disease. In most regions of the country, there is a requirement for compulsory vaccination of 60 to 80% of employees in a number of fields, including education. It does not apply to those citizens who have a certificate of medical recusal.

Some government agencies in Russia have already begun to employ them exclusively using QR codes. So, from November 17, government representatives were allowed to enter the plenary session hall and to the meetings of the State Duma committees using QR codes. The right of students to attend full-time classes was allowed to be limited by the Ministry of Education and Science – by the decision of universities, students will be able to attend the university only if they have a QR code.