The incidence of COVID in the Tomsk region: statistics for November 20

During the day, 290 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in the Tomsk region. 36 people recovered during the same time.

In general, 37,120 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia per day. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 9.294 million. 7.992 million Russians recovered on November 20 (+36 172 per day).

Also, 1,254 deaths from the virus were confirmed in the country per day. For all the time from COVID-19, according to official figures, 262,843 patients have died.

In the Tomsk region, over the past day, 290 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed. The total number of cases on November 20 is 53,258 people. The day before, on November 19, a new maximum in the daily increase in new cases was recorded in the region – 292 patients.

To date, 39,231 people have recovered (+36 per day). Died from COVID-19, according to official figures, 617 people. Over the past 24 hours, no new deaths have been reported in the region.

At the same time, the general statistics of the region do not take into account the data of Seversk – the FMBA of Russia keeps statistics on it separately. As of November 16, which is the latest published data, there have been 14,495 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 11,512 recovered. The institution does not separately report deaths in the closed administrative area.

