The leader of the Polish opposition was deprived of his driver’s license for three months – RBK

Donald Tusk

(Photo: Petros Karadjias / AP)



In Poland, Donald Tusk, the former head of the European Council (2014–2019), ex-prime minister of the country and leader of the largest opposition party Civic Platform, was deprived of his driver’s license for three months for speeding. About this politician told on Twitter.

“Adequately. I accepted it without discussion, ”he wrote, adding that he also received a fine along with ten penalty points.

Tusk’s car moved through the village in the Vishnevo area near the town of Mlawa at a speed of 107 km / h, while they have a speed limit of 50 km / h, said the spokesman for the police headquarters Mariusz Charka, writes the Polish portal Dziennik.

Donald Tusk leads the largest opposition party in Poland



According to Anna Pavlovskaya, a representative of the Mlava district police commandant’s office, the police detained the 64-year-old driver of a Skoda car at about 11:00 (9:00 Moscow time), the amount of the fine was 500 zlotys (8.8 thousand rubles. – RBK), reports the Polish portal Rzeczpospolita. Pavlovskaya did not specify whether Tusk was detained, sources confirmed this information to the publication.