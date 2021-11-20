The lower house in the United States adopted the Biden social program for $ 2 trillion. Ahead of a tough fight for her in the Senate

The House of Representatives of the US Congress approved the Joe Biden program for investment in social infrastructure and the fight against climate change. The $ 1.9 trillion program is a top priority for Biden’s Democrats as long as they control both houses of Congress.

The House of Representatives approved the Build Back Better Act (“we will restore better than it was” – the election slogan of the 2020 Biden campaign) by a margin of seven votes: 220 of its members voted in favor of the document, 213 – against. Of the Democrats, only one did not support Biden’s program, the representative of the state of Maine, Jared Golden. Every single Republican voted against.

Republicans managed to delay the vote because of the record-long eight and a half hour speech by minority leader Kevin McCarthy (according to House regulations, a minority leader can actually speak as much as he can physically stand).

The bill is yet to be approved in the Senate, where Democrats have only 50 votes out of 100. Given the resistance of the Republicans, the Democrats cannot sacrifice any of their senators, while two centrist Democrats – Joe Manchin and Kirsten Cinema – have expressed concerns about the cost of the pledged in the Biden package of measures. The fate of the program depends on the ability of party members and the administration to keep them on their side.

