The lower house in the United States adopted the Biden social program for $ 2 trillion. Ahead of a tough fight for her in the Senate

November 19, 2021

The House of Representatives of the US Congress approved the Joe Biden program for investment in social infrastructure and the fight against climate change. The $ 1.9 trillion program is a top priority for Biden’s Democrats as long as they control both houses of Congress.

The House of Representatives approved the Build Back Better Act (“we will restore better than it was” – the election slogan of the 2020 Biden campaign) by a margin of seven votes: 220 of its members voted in favor of the document, 213 – against. Of the Democrats, only one did not support Biden’s program, the representative of the state of Maine, Jared Golden. Every single Republican voted against.

Republicans managed to delay the vote because of the record-long eight and a half hour speech by minority leader Kevin McCarthy (according to House regulations, a minority leader can actually speak as much as he can physically stand).

The bill is yet to be approved in the Senate, where Democrats have only 50 votes out of 100. Given the resistance of the Republicans, the Democrats cannot sacrifice any of their senators, while two centrist Democrats – Joe Manchin and Kirsten Cinema – have expressed concerns about the cost of the pledged in the Biden package of measures. The fate of the program depends on the ability of party members and the administration to keep them on their side.

House Speaker, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, in a speech before the vote, called the huge spending program a historic document. “This is more than anything we’ve ever done,” she said.

What is the Biden program

The Build Back Better Social and Environmental Investment Plan is a strategic program that could transform the United States in a few years. Initially, Biden offered to allocate $ 3.5 trillion, but the amount was reduced after negotiations with centrist senators.

The Build Back Better site describes Biden’s program as an attempt to revive the middle class.

“For too long, the economy worked for those at the top, at the expense of the interests of working families. President Biden promised to revive the backbone of the economy – the middle class – so that this time everyone would follow us,” its creators describe Biden’s program.

At the same time, Biden wants to pay for the program by increasing the tax burden on the rich. The President said earlier that the spending plan would not increase the budget deficit. It spelled out measures that, according to the administration’s plan, will increase budget revenues by $ 2 trillion. At the same time, according to the Congressional Budget Bureau, the deficit could still grow by 367 billion in 2022-2031.

What’s in store for the Senate?

Anthony Zurker

BBC Correspondent in North America.

An important part of Joe Biden’s legislative agenda for the first year has moved one step closer to becoming law.

After months of controversy and several canceled votes, the Build Back Better Act – a collection of the main items on the Democratic agenda on early childhood education, migration, health and the environment – was approved by the House of Representatives.

Just a couple of weeks ago, it seemed like this might not happen. The success was another confirmation of Nancy Pelosi’s ability to unite the faction.