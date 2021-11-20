The main goals of the S-550 system are named – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The S-550 missile defense system being created in Russia will be designed to destroy orbital space targets. Among them – the American unmanned spacecraft X-37, which, according to the military, can be used as space weapons.

This was reported to RIA Novosti by sources in the domestic defense-industrial complex. As RG already wrote, last year the United States created the Space Command and adopted a space strategy, one of the goals of which is to achieve military superiority in near-earth orbit. The tests of the X-37, which the Americans themselves, at best, recognize only as a reconnaissance apparatus, is one of the components of the work within the framework of this strategy.

According to the interlocutor of RIA Novosti, the S-550 will be able to hit both these drones and the ballistic missiles they launch while still in orbital space. Also, the missile defense system will have to withstand the planning hypersonic units.

Another source of the agency clarified that for this a promising domestic missile defense system will receive a multifunctional long-range radar. In general, we are talking about a modification of the S-500 complex, but with a specialization for ultra-long-range targets. At the same time, the system will not be engaged in intercepting “traditional” air targets, such as planes, helicopters, conventional drones.

Let us remind you that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the creation of the S-550 missile defense system in Russia a few days ago.