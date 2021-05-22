“The man who raped me left me pregnant at the corner of my parents’ house”: Lady Gaga’s new confession

In the new documentary series Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, the singer reveals new shocking details from her past

On the streaming service Apple TV +, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s documentary series I You Can’t See has become available for viewing. In the first episode, the famous American TV presenter spoke to singer Lady Gaga, who again shared her tragic story of sexual abuse. For the first time, a celebrity openly declared about the rape, experienced at the age of 19, in an interview with radio host Howard Stern seven years ago.

Lady Gaga in the new documentary series Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry

According to the singer, the producer blackmailed her by saying that he would destroy all her records if she did not have sexual intercourse with him. For several months she was locked in the studio, and after the first signs of pregnancy appeared, the rapist left the girl on the corner of her parents’ house because she had severe toxicosis.

Years after the tragic events, Lady Gaga persisted in PTSD, manifested by numbness in her body and chronic pain. The singer admitted that she underwent many MRI and other medical scans that could not determine the cause of the bodily ailment. “When I feel pain, I feel the same as after being raped,” she told Oprah. – They [врачи] find nothing, but your body remembers everything. ”