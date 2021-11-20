https://ria.ru/20211120/garkalin-1759944972.html
Famous Russian actor dies from the effects of covid
The media named the cause of death of Valery Garkalin – Russia news today
The cause of death of the People’s Artist of Russia Valery Garkalin was multiple organ failure, sepsis and septic shock against the background of coronavirus infection. About this RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The cause of death of the People’s Artist of Russia Valery Garkalin was multiple organ failure, sepsis and septic shock against the background of coronavirus infection. This was reported by “Komsomolskaya Pravda” citing sources. According to media reports, he died at 06:30 Moscow time. In early October, an actor who fell ill with COVID-19 was hospitalized in a hospital in Kommunarka, he was connected to a ventilator. Later, Garkalin was transferred to intensive care: the doctors assessed the condition of the 67-year-old patient as consistently serious. As noted by the daughter of Garkalina, her father was vaccinated against coronavirus in the summer, but he had concomitant diseases and heart failure. Garkalin is known for his work in films such as “Shirley-Myrli”, “Lily of the Valley” “The Hero of Her Novel”, “Home for the Rich”. The artist’s filmography includes 90 different films. In addition, he taught at the Department of Variety Art of GITIS and was the artistic director of the workshop. In 2008, Valery Garkalin received the title of “People’s Artist of the Russian Federation”.
