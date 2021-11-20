The Minister of Defense of Ukraine urged not to let Putin arrange a “bloody massacre”

Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said that the movement of Russian troops in the area of ​​the Ukrainian border is a test of the West’s strength. According to him, it was arranged by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Washington Post, Reznikov claims that Putin is playing chess with the West. According to the Ukrainian minister, the Russian leader “is testing the strength of the European Union’s unity.” He also tests the strength of the unity of NATO allies. According to Reznikov, the President of the Russian Federation is also testing Ukrainians, Poles and residents of the Baltic countries.

And Reznikov also noted that his American counterpart Lloyd Austin shares the opinion about the situation on the border of Ukraine and Russia. But the movement of Russian troops causes Washington to be somewhat more concerned than Kiev. According to the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, this country has been living in such an environment for eight years, and the Ukrainians “have developed a kind of psychological immunity.”

As a result, Reznikov believes that it is time for the authorities of the United States, as well as Europe and Ukraine, to convince Putin to abandon the invasion of Ukraine. “This time it will not be like in Crimea … It will be a bloody massacre,” Reznikov warned.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Putin has achieved that Russia is now not a weak state, which can be imposed on someone else’s opinion. And it’s time for Western countries to abandon such beliefs. During his presidency, Putin was able to do almost everything to strengthen Moscow’s position in important areas.

Prior to this, US Senator Robert Menendez came up with new anti-Russian sanctions. They, according to the politician, should be applied if Russia starts “hostile actions” against Ukraine. The proposal is framed as an amendment to the draft defense budget for next year.

Read also “Discussed on the Web” plans “Russia to seize Ukraine and other countries”