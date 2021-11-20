The Ministry of Labor decided to take into account the winning in the lottery when assessing the income of those in need – RBC

Photo: Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS



When assessing family income, winnings in the lottery or sweepstakes will be taken into account, however, the amount received will not become a reason for deprivation of the right to receive monthly child benefits and payments to pregnant women. The Ministry of Labor plans to fix such a norm, a corresponding draft government decree has been prepared, according to the ministry’s website.

“The very fact of winning is not a ground for deprivation of benefits. The point is that these funds, as well as earnings, will be taken into account when assessing the needs of the family, ”the ministry said.

At the same time, grants issued to a family for doing business, real estate under arrest, real estate and vehicles that are on the wanted list, as well as targeted subsidies for the purchase of housing or transport, which are issued in the constituent entities, will not be considered as income or property. the country, as well as the property itself acquired through these subsidies.

At the same time, the Ministry of Labor assured that a number of categories of people would not be taken into account when assessing income: