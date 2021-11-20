https://ria.ru/20211120/voditel-1759997760.html
The Moscow prosecutor’s office disclosed the details of the accident in New Moscow
The Moscow prosecutor’s office disclosed the details of the accident in New Moscow – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
The Moscow prosecutor’s office disclosed the details of the accident in New Moscow
The driver of the Gazelle at the time of the accident, in which the woman and the children were injured, was, according to preliminary data, drunk, according to the metropolitan prosecutor’s office in his … RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
2021-11-20T21: 08
2021-11-20T21: 08
2021-11-20T21: 17
incidents
Moscow
group gas
new moscow
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151230/62/1512306270_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e39a7c77603529b728a77647cb53bed3.jpg
MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The driver of the GAZelle was drunk at the time of the accident, in which the woman and the children were injured, according to preliminary data, according to the Moscow prosecutor’s office in its Telegram channel. Earlier, the Moscow prosecutor’s office reported that the Gazelle driver ran into a woman with minor children in New Moscow, as a result of which a nine-month-old child died. “According to preliminary information, the 34-year-old GAZelle driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident,” in the message. It is added that the prosecutor’s office took the incident under control and will conduct an investigation.
Moscow
new moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151230/62/1512306270_171 0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ccf6f774adf7a0b997aa7fc4d815f5c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, moscow, gaz group, new moscow
The Moscow prosecutor’s office disclosed the details of the accident in New Moscow
MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The driver of the GAZelle was drunk at the time of the accident, in which the woman and the children were injured, according to preliminary data, according to the Moscow prosecutor’s office in its Telegram channel.
“According to preliminary information, the 34-year-old GAZelle driver was in a state of intoxication at the time of the accident,” the message says.
It is added that the prosecutor’s office has taken the incident under control and will conduct an inspection.