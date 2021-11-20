https://ria.ru/20211120/voditel-1759997760.html

The Moscow prosecutor’s office disclosed the details of the accident in New Moscow

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The driver of the GAZelle was drunk at the time of the accident, in which the woman and the children were injured, according to preliminary data, according to the Moscow prosecutor’s office in its Telegram channel. Earlier, the Moscow prosecutor’s office reported that the Gazelle driver ran into a woman with minor children in New Moscow, as a result of which a nine-month-old child died. “According to preliminary information, the 34-year-old GAZelle driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident,” in the message. It is added that the prosecutor’s office took the incident under control and will conduct an investigation.

