The network is discussing a rare photo of 19-year-old son Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Jack Depp (or Johnny Christopher Depp III) with age begins to look more and more like his father, Johnny Depp, while his sister Lily-Rose is a copy of Vanessa Paradis’s mother. Another piece of evidence in the piggy bank that father and son are incredibly similar appeared on the network the other day. A new photo of him appeared in one of the fan accounts of young Depp, and later it was shared by the Mirror edition. In the picture, a guy stands in the middle of a meadow in front of a huge Hollywood sign, which is located in the Hollywood Hills. Who and when this picture was taken is unknown.

By the way, quite recently, on April 9, the son of two Hollywood stars celebrated his 19th birthday. There was no noisy party on this occasion, besides, his famous father was engaged in litigation with his ex-wife Amber Heard. But recently this story has received an unexpected continuation and now the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” hopes that he will be cleared of all charges.

Jack depp

Recall that the son of actor Johnny Depp and actress Vanessa Paradis – Jack Depp – is perhaps the most modest representative of the star family. He does not try to become famous at the expense of his famous parents, does not provide scandalous reasons for the media, does not enter into advertising contracts and does not give interviews. For now, anyway. The only chance to see him appears thanks to the efforts of the paparazzi. Last summer, they managed to capture Jack walking in Paris with his girlfriend, 20-year-old model and aspiring singer Camilla Jansen. For the first time they started talking about their romance in August 2019. Whether they are still together is unknown.

What Jack’s professional path will be is not yet known. His father Johnny Depp once said in an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer:

My son Jack has always been a very talented artist. He is really good at drawing. He is also a great musician. He has abilities and hearing. But, aside from school plays and all that, he never expressed a desire to become an actor. Fuh!

Note that Jack Christopher and his older sister, Lily-Rose, were born in a civil marriage between Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp, who were together from 1998 to 2012. The couple’s parting went calmly, after the breakup, the actor bought his ex-wife and children a house in Los Angeles and continued to see them periodically.

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis