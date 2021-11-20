The network is discussing a rare photo of the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philip with her boyfriend: “It’s Reese and Ryan!”

Ava Philip with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney

Yesterday, the daughter of 45-year-old Reese Witherspoon and 46-year-old Ryan Philip Ava shared a rare picture with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney, and this frame caused an unprecedented excitement among the subscribers of 21-year-old Ava.



Ava Philip and Owen Mahoney

The picture shows lovers posing on the bridge on Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas, where they went on vacation together. This bridge is known as a place where many bats gather at night.

The bats were shy, so here’s our photo,

– posted by Ava.

The picture was commented on by Ava’s mother, who really liked the photo of her daughter with her lover.

Oh, these two

– she wrote and put a smiley in love.



Ava Philip and Reese Witherspoon

Ava’s subscribers also began to actively discuss the frame, who noted that her boyfriend is strikingly similar to her father Ryan Philip in his youth, and she herself is a copy of her mother.

Looks like you’re with your dad, or it’s a younger version of your parents.

It’s Reese and Ryan!

– write to Ave.



Ryan Philip

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philip

With Owen Mahoney, a student at the University of California, Ava Philip has been dating for about two years. However, she does not advertise her personal life and prefers not to talk about it. Nevertheless, it cannot be said that Ava leads a closed lifestyle. She sometimes goes out with her stellar mom and builds a career in the fashion industry.



Ava Philip and Reese Witherspoon



Ryan Philip and Reese Witherspoon

Ava is not the only child of the ex-spouses who split up in 2008. From Ryan, Reese also has a 17-year-old son, Deacon. Along with her second husband, Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon is also raising an eight-year-old son, Tennessee.

Reese Witherspoon with husband Jim Toth and children