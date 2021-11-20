the new exit of pregnant Jennifer Lawrence caused a heated discussion on the web

Jennifer Lawrence is enjoying her position! This fall, the actress confirmed that she will soon become a mother for the first time. The star does not forget about walks in the fresh air, so she often gets into the lenses of the paparazzi. True, the latest pictures of Jennifer surprised users.

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

The day before, she walked the streets of Hollywood in a striped shirt, jeans and a cardigan. Despite the loose clothing, users noted that the actress is already at a long time. The audience on the Web was divided into two camps: some wrote that Lawrence’s pregnancy was right, while others were surprised at how much the figure of the actress had changed. “Your hips are so big,” wrote one user. See photos here!

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo: legion-media)

Then a whole army of fans stood up to protect the star, who showered her with compliments. “You are just charming,” “Your face has become so cute,” they wrote in the comments.

Recall Jennifer Lawrence is married to Cook Maruni. They started dating in 2018, and the couple got married in October 2019. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lawrence stated, “Well, he’s simply the best person I’ve ever met in my life.”