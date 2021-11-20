The number of Shiba Inu holders decreased for the first time in a month :: RBC.Crypto

On November 16, the number of crypto investors who own the “meme” token fell by 2.4%, to 968.8 thousand.

The number of holders of the “meme” cryptocurrency Shiba Inu fell for the first time in the last month, according to CoinMarketCap. The indicator peaked on November 15 at around 992.9 thousand. On November 16, the number of Shiba Inu holders decreased to 968.8 thousand (a drop of 2.4%). As of November 19, the indicator is recovering and amounts to 980.5 thousand.

Photo: Coinmarketcap



Over the past month, the number of Shiba Inu holders has increased by more than a third. In October, altcoin rose in price by more than 1000% and took 11th place in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization. Since the beginning of November, the “meme” token has fallen in price by 36%. On November 19, the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 0.000046.

On November 17, an unknown person bought 171 billion Shiba Inu tokens for about $ 8.3 million. The crypto investor conducted two large transactions, which was tracked by the WhaleStats service.

The Shiba Inu token is called the “Dogecoin killer” by its creators. The project’s website says that its main task is to surpass Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization. The developers of Shiba Inu claim to have been inspired by the example of the Reddit community WallStreetBets, whose members were able to “accelerate” the value of the shares of GameStop, AMC and a number of other companies.

