The parliament accused Zelensky of usurpation of power

KIEV, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Renat Kuzmin, a Verkhovna Rada deputy from the Opposition Platform for Life faction, reminded President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that the country is a parliamentary-presidential republic, however, according to the parliamentarian, the head of state has usurped power. passed so unnoticed and unpunished that one got the impression that this is, as it were, the norm.Ukraine is a parliamentary-presidential republic, in which the parliament occupies a higher position in the hierarchy of power than the office of the president. The speaker of parliament in a parliamentary-presidential republic occupies a higher position, than the president. In the presidential republic, on the contrary, but in the parliamentary-presidential republic, exactly as I said, “Kuzmin wrote on his Telegram channel. According to Kuzmin, all power in the country” for some fantastic reason is in the hands of the president “. “Not with the parliament, not with the speaker of parliament, not with the Ukrainian people, who delegated to parliament the authority to fully govern the country. All power in the country belongs to the president, it was the president who usurped this power today, with the help of his” Servants of the people “who help him in every possible way in this. The president actually subjugated the executive power, the cabinet, ministers, committees, departments. The president today subdued the legislative power, having a mono-majority in parliament, his own speaker, vice-speaker … Kuzmin noted. He recalled the “dispersal” of the constitutional court, attempts to “destroy and liquidate” the district administrative court of Kiev, threats to liquidate other courts “that will make decisions contrary to the will of the president.” to what we are observing. And we are observing just the complete destruction of the remnants of the Ukrainian state It came to us from our fathers, grandfathers, who built this country, erected factories, factories, buildings, houses, cities and villages. This is exactly what is being destroyed today, thanks to the creeping usurpation of power, “the deputy summed up.

