https://ria.ru/20211120/pilot-1759925254.html

The pilot of the training aircraft died in the USA

A pilot of a training aircraft died in the USA – Russia news today

The pilot of the training aircraft died in the USA

One pilot was killed, two more were injured as a result of an incident with two training aircraft at the Laughlin airbase in the US state of Texas, reported on … RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

2021-11-20T04: 56

2021-11-20T04: 56

2021-11-20T04: 58

in the world

Texas

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/14/1598273844_0:146:2773:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_b6934b2d2863116fc3e5e77a0775a671.jpg

WASHINGTON, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. One pilot was killed and two others were injured in an incident with two training aircraft at Laughlin Air Force Base in the US state of Texas, a military facility said. serious condition. An investigation is currently underway, the reasons for the incident have not yet been reported.

https://ria.ru/20211114/samolet-1758968574.html

Texas

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/14/1598273844_298:286:2384:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_c5901c52a8db31b77d6b17d801d37e12.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, texas