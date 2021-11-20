The prosecutor’s office is checking in connection with a video in which a disabled person crawls on his knees in a hospital in the Orenburg region

The prosecutor’s office is conducting a check in connection with a published video in which a disabled person crawls on his knees in a hospital in the Orenburg region.

In the footage of the video, a wheelchair user on all fours moves along the corridor of the medical facility. According to the author of the video, the man was not provided with a wheelchair, since there is only one for the entire hospital. Commenting on what is happening, the woman behind the scenes says that contacting the hospital management did not help. The head physician, as she put it, “closes his eyes” to all requests. It is worth noting that the patient saw how he was being filmed, but did not refute what was said. The leadership of the medical institution assures that the man himself refused to move in a wheelchair. The regional health ministry, in turn, said that the disabled person did not ask for a wheelchair, “as he chose a more familiar way of transportation.” He, according to officials, even had special gloves and knee pads with him. The ministry claims that the region’s hospitals are provided with everything necessary to create comfortable conditions for people with limited mobility.

The prosecutor’s office will trust the quality of the provision of medical services in the hospital, as well as examine how the medical institution implements the law on the accessibility of the urban environment for people with disabilities.