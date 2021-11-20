The Russian authorities will take into account the new factor when calculating benefits

Lottery winnings will count towards child benefits.

Photo: Ekaterina Sychkova © URA.RU

The Russian government will take into account lottery winnings when assessing the financial condition of citizens claiming payments for children. This is stated in the draft amendments to the government decree on monthly payments for children aged 3 to 7 years. The document is posted on the official website of legal acts.

“When calculating the level of need of a family, the income received as a result of winnings paid by organizers of lotteries, sweepstakes and other risk-based games will also be taken into account,” the project says. An excerpt from the document is quoted by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The family may lose the opportunity to receive benefits if the lottery win exceeds the subsistence level. Simultaneously with this project, it is proposed not to take into account the property under arrest in the comprehensive assessment of the family’s needs.