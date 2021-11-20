The Russian Embassy asks the United States to put pressure on Ukraine because of the Donbass

The United States should discuss the conflict in Donbass with the Ukrainian side
The Russian Embassy in the United States asks the States to influence Ukraine because of the situation in Donbass. This was reported by the Russian diplomatic mission.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Normandy negotiators should continue their efforts to implement the Minsk agreements. This statement was reacted by the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki. According to her, the United States supports efforts to normalize the situation in Donbass.

“We can only welcome the logic when, instead of hackneyed Russophobic cliches, experts give balanced and reasonable advice to the US administration. First of all, that Kiev must finally stop sabotaging the Minsk agreements. We hope that the American authorities will listen to sound judgment and influence the strategist to fulfill their obligations, ”the embassy wrote on facebook in response to Psaki’s comments.

