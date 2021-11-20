https://ria.ru/20211120/soglashenie-1759926564.html
The Russian embassy urged the United States to put pressure on Ukraine
WASHINGTON, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. Russia expects the United States to put pressure on Ukraine to fulfill its commitments under the Minsk agreements, according to a statement from the embassy in Washington. peacefully on the basis of the Minsk agreements. The diplomatic missions stressed that Kiev “must finally stop sabotaging the Minsk agreements.” On Thursday, Putin, speaking at an expanded meeting of the Foreign Ministry’s collegium, noted that the partners in the Normandy Quartet – Germany and France – do not verbally dispute the significance of the Minsk agreements, but in fact indulge Kiev’s course of dismantling them, which leads negotiations to a standstill. The Russian President urged, nevertheless, to continue mediation efforts in the “Normandy format”, since there is no alternative to the implementation of the Minsk agreements in full. the Normandy format meetings in Ukraine are distorted. In this regard, the ministry published Lavrov’s correspondence with colleagues from France and Germany Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas.
