The scheme of movement of ground transport has changed in Moscow – Gazeta.Ru

A new route network of public transport has been launched in Moscow in the Central and Southern Administrative Districts. She received the name “Magistral”.

The changes affected about 200 routes, now the travel time for local residents will be reduced by 30-40%.

“In total, 38 fast routes will operate in these districts – they pass along the main highways of the districts: Kashirskoe sh., Lipetskaya st., St. Podolsk Cadets, Balaklava and Nakhimovsky avenues. We take into account the changes in advance for trips to future BCL stations, “- said in Telegram channel deptrans.

According to the head of the department, Maksim Liksutov, by changing the traffic pattern, reconfiguring traffic lights and launching dedicated lanes, ground transport will go faster.

All routes can be seen in the Moscow Transport application, on the Unified Transport Portal and Yandex.Maps.

Earlier in the Department of Transport named new streets on which the maximum speed of cars will be limited.