The speaker of the Polish Senate received a package with threats and explosives
2021-11-20T19: 41
2021-11-20T19: 41
2021-11-20T19: 55
WARSAW, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. The speaker of the Polish Senate Tomasz Grodski received a package with threats and explosives. “This is what the industry of contempt and incitement towards political opponents leads to. A package came to the Senate – a letter with death threats and an explosive,” he wrote on Twitter. The parcel has already been “seized by the relevant services,” he added. The speaker of the upper house of parliament expressed the hope that they will quickly cope with the capture of the criminal. Grodsky – like most members of the Senate – is in opposition to the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS).
