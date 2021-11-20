https://ria.ru/20211120/posylka-1759988725.html

The speaker of the Polish Senate received a package with threats and explosives

The speaker of the Polish Senate received a parcel with threats and explosives – Russia news today

The speaker of the Polish Senate received a package with threats and explosives

The speaker of the Polish Senate, Tomasz Grodski, received a parcel with threats and explosives. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

2021-11-20T19: 41

2021-11-20T19: 41

2021-11-20T19: 55

in the world

Poland

law and justice

Tomas Grodsky

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/106428/59/1064285916_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_df294a49649b4022af6fa205ca36fccd.jpg

WARSAW, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. The speaker of the Polish Senate Tomasz Grodski received a package with threats and explosives. “This is what the industry of contempt and incitement towards political opponents leads to. A package came to the Senate – a letter with death threats and an explosive,” he wrote on Twitter. The parcel has already been “seized by the relevant services,” he added. The speaker of the upper house of parliament expressed the hope that they will quickly cope with the capture of the criminal. Grodsky – like most members of the Senate – is in opposition to the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS).

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/106428/59/1064285916_112-0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_d303f48f4d31ddf5d035bbb0c350e930.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, poland, law and justice, tomas grodsky